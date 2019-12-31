In loving memory and celebration of life, we greatly mourn the passing of Alice May Polich Dec. 12, 2019. She was born and raised in Waukegan, Illinois. She married her High School sweetheart, Laddie, in 1957. They resided in Wildwood, Illinois with their three children, Lavon, Rodney, and Jason.
Alice worked as an accountant for the Lake County College and in 1997, both Laddie and Alice retired to their home in Show Low. Alice enjoyed fishing, needlework, rock hounding, hiking, puzzling, and berry picking and was an extremely skilled seamstress. She loved to play video games and watch NBA basketball and had a true interest in the veterinary field. But her greatest passion was to go driving deep into the woodlands, which she did many times in Arizona.
Alice is survived by her husband, Laddie and their children: Lavon of Show Low, Rodney in Antioch, Illinois and Jason of McHenry, Illinois, along with her brother, Larry of Lakeside; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was the kindest, most thoughtful and truly the most selfless person who was solely and lovingly devoted to her family. She will be tremendously and sorely missed every single minute of every single day.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
