Alice Stack

Alice Mae Stack, 74, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Vernon. She was born November 19, 1946 in Craig, Colorado, the daughter of Allan Donald McKinnon and Nora Lea House McKinnon.
Alice worked at the hardware store in St. Johns for almost 20 years. She also was the librarian in Concho for a few years. She retired and spent her last days loving on her children and grandchildren.
Alice lived in Concho Valley for almost 40 years. She had so much compassion and love for everyone. She loved meeting new people and was a social butterfly. She always made everyone fell loved and welcomed.
Alice is survived by her sons, William Timothy Stack, Concho Valley; Theodore Richard Stack (Kristine), Concho Valley; daughter, Shaylene Mae (Ronnie) O’Connor, Tonasket, Washington; sisters, Donelda Rehfeld, LaVeta Martin, and 7 grandchildren, Nathan, Kristina, MyKaela, Erin, Gavin, Jordyn and Niko.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy William Stack, brother, Allan “Butch” McKinnon, and sisters, Marilyn Kennedy and Alrena McKinnon.
A funeral service will be held Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Johns Stake Center, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Concho Catholic Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Alice’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
