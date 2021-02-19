Aliyah Jones

Aliyah May Jones passed away on Feb. 5, 2021 in Mesa, AZ. She was born on May 11, 1999 to parents Irvin Jones and Nadine Kane.
Aliyah was born in Phoenix, Arizona and raised in Seven Mile, Whiteriver, Arizona. She had many tastes in music especially Kpop. Her hobbies included collecting Kpop memorabilia. She loved and cared for her two cats, Olive and Salem. Aliyah also adored being around family and friends exchanging jokes and laugh. She had graduated Alchesay High School and was finishing College at Eastern Arizona College.
Aliyah is survived by her father, Irv Jones; brothers, Vincent and Stephen Jones; grandparents, Renee and Marilyn Nunez, Kino and Rezona Kane; aunt, Kandi Burnette; uncles, Christopher Kane, Reno Kane;
She is preceded in death by her brother, Jesse Tortice; mother, Nadine Kane; grandmother, Leona Massey; Aunt Cindy Burnette.
A viewing was held on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop, Arizona. Graveside service was on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the Red Hill Cemetery, Cedar Creek, Arizona.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Jones family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
