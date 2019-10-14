Allan Harris

Allan Bruce Harris, 71, formerly of Tucson, Arizona and most recently of Gilbert, died peacefully Oct. 6, 2019, surrounded by his family in Gilbert following a valiant fight with cancer. He was born Jan. 16, 1948 in Norwich, Connecticut, to Lee and Ida Harris.
He moved with his parents to New Haven, Connecticut, in 1954. After the death of his father the family moved to Tucson. He loved to laugh and was always making others laugh as well. A true joy to be around, Allan was always brightening the lives of anyone he encountered.
Throughout his life, Allan accomplished many things that he was proud of, but he was most proud of being Gramps to Jada Reidhead, Brylee Reidhead and the light of his life, Boden Reidhead. A loving father, gramps and friend he will be dearly missed by all those who he dearly loved.
Allan is survived by his daughter, Tobi (Steven) Reidhead of Gilbert; son Corey Harris of Tucson; dear friend, Linda Harris of Tucson; grandchildren: Jada, Brylee and Boden and sisters, Phyllis Boyd and Ellen-Beth Harris of Tucson; nieces and nephew, Sharon, Stuart and Michelle.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee and Ida Harris and brother-in-law Chuck Boyd.
A celebration of life for Allan will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the El Molinito Restaurant, 10180 N. Oracle Road in Oracle.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Banner MD Anderson Medical Center, 2946 E. Banner Gateway Drive, Gilbert, Arizona 85234 in Allan’s name.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.