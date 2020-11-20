Allan Jones Holdsworth, age 89, passed away in Snowflake, Arizona on Oct. 25, 2020 of a heart attack. He remained active doing the things he loved right up to his passing with many projects in the works.
He was born September 8, 1931 in Lehi, Utah to Louis Bahr Holdsworth and Mary Etta Jones. Although he faced many hardships in his life, he remained true, positive and faithful to the end.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission to the Southern States Mission as well as serving in many other church callings.
In his retirement, he loved working on his projects, but he also loved spending time with his church family. He would always look forward to returning to Snowflake for his responsibilities.
He made friends everywhere he went who quickly became attached to him.
He was a father to 11 children. He married Elsa Kendrick and adopted her three daughters before having his first son. After their divorce, he married Jean Morefield and adopted her daughter and had 6 additional children. This young family was devastated when Jean suddenly passed away. Later he married Margie Hough, which ended in divorce, and then married Beth Sutton until she died shortly after.
He has 29 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and many more who called him "Grandpa Allan."
Allan will be missed by many who appreciated his great example, his kindness, and zest for life.
A memorial service will be held to celebrate his life at the Lehi, Utah cemetery on Friday June 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., where his ashes will be placed in a pre-arranged site next to his wife, Jean.
Read full obituary, share memories and keep in touch with family at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.