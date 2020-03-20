Allen Aday Sr. went to be with the Lord March 14, 2020 in Flagstaff, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Oct. 24, 1930, to Wilbert Aday and Lillian Cheney.
Allen grew up in East Fork, and later lived in Corn Tank and Seven Mile. He enjoyed riding horses early in his life and loved going on fishing trips with his family. In his down time, he enjoyed doing puzzle word books and watching John Wayne movies. He once appeared in the old western film called “The Stalking Moon” as a young boy. His employment background is extensive as he worked in many areas in the workforce. He retired from Sunrise Ski Resort after working with the company for 20 years. Allen was married to Betty Aday for 60-plus years. Betty went home to be with the Lord in 2011. He attended Seven Mile Miracle Church all his christian life.
Allen is survived by Berlinda (Randy Sr.) Edwards, Marina (Edwin Sr.) George and Mary Lou (Renaldo) Quesada and Carlene Aday.
He was preceded in death by Betty Aday, Matthew Aday, Christina Aday-Burnette, Rex Allen Aday, Eva Marie Aday, Dion Burnette and Darrel Aday.
A wake will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 20, at the Allen Aday Residence: 2700 George Street, Seven Mile, with funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday March 21, at the Seven Mile Miracle Church, followed by interment at the Seven Mile Hill Cemetery.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Aday family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
