Allen Hansen

It is with great sadness that Bridget Hill (Mother) and Benson Hill (Step-father) announce the passing of their son Allen Carel Hansen on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the age of 38 years.
Allen will be lovingly remembered by his companion, Emily and new infant baby girl, Aspen (Daughter). He will also be fondly and lovingly remembered by his children, Sierra Williams, (Daughter), Keygan Bracomonte (Stepson), Arizona Farr (Cody) (Stepdaughter), Anakah (Daughter), Addie (Daughter), Emma (Daughter). Allen will also be fondly remembered by his sisters, Cari Martineau (Jason), Darbi Brisbon (Ryan), Lynsi MacGregor (Joseph), Kirsten Lewis (Brock), Hayli Hansen, Tiffany Morgan (Chris), Tara Jenkins (Kyle) and his brothers Lane (Andrea), Chris (Becky), and Michael. Allen is preceded in death by his father, Allen McCarley and Earle Stanley Hansen (Stepfather).
A private “Celebration of Life” in memory of Allen was held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, followed by the internment at the Lakeside Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
