Allen Johnson

Allen Oliver Johnson (Crazy Al) passed away peacefully on June 1st, 2021 at the age of 73 in the care of Angel Wings, Assisted Living. He was surrounded by his closest family and friends while listening to his favorite music, AC/DC.
Al was born on October 20, 1947 in Seattle, Washington. Classic cars and racing were his true passions in life. He was always tinkering on a car or building something custom. Al worked for Pacific Scientific for many years, where he was very proud of his work doing maintenance and inspection. He never missed a single day of work and believe it or not, he was involved with a robotic range rover that landed on Mars in the 90’s. He was very proud of that and made sure everyone knew our names were on that microchip on Mars! My fondest memories of my Dad were our go cart racing days at Thunder Raceway. Every weekend was spent traveling up to the White Mountains so he could watch me race and bring home trophies. He was always so proud of me and loved to brag about it. Anyone who knew him knows why he got the nickname “Crazy Al”. He truly was one of a kind and we will never meet anyone like him again.
Al loved his classic cars and was a proud owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang, 1950 Ford Truck, and a 1973 Ford Bronco. These classic cars will forever live in our family and will be restored in his memory. Al adored his beautiful Granddaughters, Jada Reidhead, Brylee Reidhead, & Everly Billingsley.
A celebration of life for Al will be scheduled at a later time and we will reach out to family & friends with details.
How lucky we were to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard. I love you Dad & will miss you every day...until we meet again.
With love always,
Stevie
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
