Allen Louis Matta of Show Low passed away August 27, 2023, leaving behind his loving wife, Antionette. Allen was born in Mesa, Arizona on August 23rd, 1960, to Manuel Matta and Mary Lerma.

Services will be held 10 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St. in Show Low on Thursday, September 14th, 2023, with visitation beginning at 8 a.m. Burial will follow at Show Low Cemetery.

