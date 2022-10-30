Allen Dale Stradling graduated from this life on October 17, 2022. Born March 21, 1949 in St. John’s, Arizona to Marvin and Daphne (Lewis) Stradling, Allen was the eleventh of twelve children.

He learned the value of hard work and perseverance from his parents, which served him as he worked through the difficulties of Perthes disease as young boy. He didn’t let physical difficulties stop him from participating and excelling in baseball and basketball, in which he lettered in high school.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.