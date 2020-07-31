Allen Yates, 80, of Snowflake passed on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Summit Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Arizona.
He was born on June 9, 1940 to Clee and Myrle (Lankford) Yates in Indiana.
After a one year courtship he married his late wife, Linda Yates, in December of 1962.
He is survived by his five children, Paul (Robin) Yates of Mesa, Bryan (Jean) Yates of Taylor, Gerald Yates of Taylor, Cheryl Yates of Mesa and Joy (David) Tisher of Snowflake; brother, Norman (Linda) Yates of Jasper, Indiana; 12 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
Allen was preceded in death by his wife Linda; parents, Clee and Myrle; two sisters, Reba Audra and Emma Lida and brother, Glenn.
After moving to the White Mountains Allen worked at the paper mill for 24 years as a millwright. During retirement, Allen pursued his enjoyment for country music by listening to live bands, watching movies, traveling whenever possible, chatting with friends and meeting new people.
A viewing will be held at Owens Livingston Mortuary – Heritage Chapel, 84 E 19 S, in Snowflake, Arizona on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9 to 10 a.m. with graveside services immediately following at 10:30 a.m. at the R.V. “Mike” Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake, Arizona.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
