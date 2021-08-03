Allison Jean Lupe-Cohoe, 31, of Cibecue, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born September 24, 1989 in Phoenix, Arizona to Dallas "Red" Lupe and Tina Jean Henry.
She was loving mother of five children: Brandie and Breana Kasey, Chavio, CJ and Octavio Cohoe; sister, Trish Gooday; brother, Byron Gooday; one nephew, six nieces and many aunts and uncles.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Gregg Family Plot in Cibecue, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & view full obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
