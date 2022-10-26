Our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, Almon Alonzo “Al” Ray, an 89-year-old resident of Eagar, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his daughter, Sharie’s home in Houston, Texas.
Al was born February 14, 1933 in Jerome, Yavapai, Arizona. He was the last of four children born to Ernest Leroy and Margaret Lee Owen Ray. Al spent his youth climbing the hills of Jerome and throughout the Clarkdale area. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1951.
We loved hearing his stories about growing up in Jerome.
Al attended Brigham Young University where he met the love of his life, Edith McCuistion, at a dance. They dated and quickly fell in love, eloping to Las Vegas to get married on March 21, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple on December 9, 1955.
Al’s life was one of service. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, being stationed in Austria. He worked as a milkman and mechanic before going into business as a service station owner/operator with a lease from Standard Oil.
Al was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served faithfully in many church callings. He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and bore testimony often of its truthfulness. Al served in the Indiana Indianapolis Mission 2001-2002 with Edith as his companion. Al and Edith enjoyed serving as temple ordinance workers in the Snowflake Temple.
Al’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, bowling and traveling. He began hunting with his father as a child. He in turn shared that experience with his children, with multiple deer hunting trips in the Wilcox area. Annual fishing trips were made to the White Mountains to fish at Big Lake. Mom and Dad enjoyed bowling and were on many leagues together. They also traveled around Europe with trips earned through Dad’s successful business ventures.
Al loved his family. When ending a conversation with family members he always said, “I love you and appreciate you.”
Al was preceded in death by his eternal companion, Edith McCuistion, his parents, siblings, Ernest Lee Sr., Zelda, Marge, grandson, Trevor Smith, granddaughter, Kari Dawn Price, granddaughter in-law, Kristina Rowley, great granddaughter, Ava Moon Bkank and great-great grandson, Jameson Hawkins.
Al is survived by his children, Sharie (Kenny) Price, Houston, Texas; Peggie (John) Price, Quinhagak, Alaska; Bruce Robert (Debbie) Ray, Eagar; Laree (Marvin) Rowley, Emmett, Idaho; Brent Russel (Twila) Ray, Eagar; 34 grandchildren, 97 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 28, 2022 from 6 - 8 p.m. at Burnham Mortuary, Eagar. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 12 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Amity Ward Building, School Bus Rd, Eagar, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Al’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.