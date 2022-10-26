Our beloved father, grandfather, great grandfather and uncle, Almon Alonzo “Al” Ray, an 89-year-old resident of Eagar, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at his daughter, Sharie’s home in Houston, Texas.

Al was born February 14, 1933 in Jerome, Yavapai, Arizona. He was the last of four children born to Ernest Leroy and Margaret Lee Owen Ray. Al spent his youth climbing the hills of Jerome and throughout the Clarkdale area. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1951.

