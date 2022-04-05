Alvena Knight

Alvena Louella Knight, 91, passed peacefully in her sleep March 9, 2022 in Show Low, AZ.
She was born November 13, 1930 in Bloomington, Indiana to Fred Malcolm and Grace May (Sparks) Reagan.
She was raised in Bloomington and Indianapolis during the great depression and WWII. Even for those times her family was low income, but she loved her childhood, playing outside from breakfast to lunch and then again till it got dark and they came in for supper.
Alvena was a daddy’s girl and she loved him dearly. He was one of her childhood heroes. Every weekend he would take the family on trips to the lake or to visit cousins. It seems Alvena got her mother’s temperament. She said her mom was good to her in her way and she remembered her Blackberry Cobbler and pancakes every Sunday morning. The best advise her parents gave her was to be honest, have fun, try to save a little money, and go places.
Due to her father’s health, the family moved out west, eventually settling in Phoenix, AZ. They moved so many times, she went to 4½ years of High School to catch up, graduating from North Phoenix High School in 1948. At 19 she wanted to join the navy. Her parents wouldn’t let her so she got married instead. She admitted she wasn’t ready for it and didn’t blame him when things didn’t work out.
She met Kenneth Knight in 1958 when she was out with friends. She thought he was handsome, but he wore a ridiculous large brimmed cowboy hat. They hit if off in spite of the hat and when he picked her up for their first date, she was glad he didn’t wear the hat! There was no proposal. They went and picked out the ring, got married in 1959, and settled in Tempe, AZ.
Alvena was a hard worker. She retired from Motorola in 1979 and returned to full time work at Safeway. Kenneth’s health retired him in 1989 and they decided to move to Lakeside, AZ full time.
Alvena couldn’t transfer to the Lakeside Safeway so she retired in 1991 and they made the White
Mountains their home. They had good times and bad times. But Kenneth could always make her laugh
and she found him so interesting that after he passed, she had no desire to be with anyone else.
Alvena loved life and didn’t take one day for granted. She always looked nice; she took great care with
her appearance. She made the best Peanut Brittle and enjoyed flowers, gardening, fishing, wine, yard
shopping, bowling with the Krazy Kats, barbecuing with friends, bird watching, countless dates with
friends and margaritas, and the many animals she has loved and spoiled over the years. She got to tour
Ireland and Hawaii and was hoping to make it to Australia, but mostly she wanted to drive her old dodge
truck one more time… The comfort was worth the gas!
A friend said, “With Alvena it was her way or no way at all. You had to get to know her to like her.” I
would add that once you got to like her, you couldn’t help but love her. Alvena knew she lacked
patience and said, “It’s taken me 91 years, but I’m slowly getting there.” We always teased her she was
getting soft in her old age. And when her patience wore thin, she was quick to apologize and ask
forgiveness. She tried till the very end.
Alvena was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Gracie Reagan, and by her husband Kenneth
Knight. She is survived by her beloved dog Dixie, her “adopted” family, and lifelong friends.
A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 at Saint Mary of the Angels Catholic Church at 10 am with an inurnment service immediately following at Angels Rest Columbarium – 1915 Penrod Lane,
Pinetop, AZ 85935.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To read the full obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
