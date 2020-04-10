Alvie McKeever

Alive Dock McKeever died after a long hard-fought battle with Alzheimer’s on Sunday, March 29. Alvie was born April 4, 1937 to Aulda and Sarah McKeever in Honobia, Oklahoma. He was the seventh of 8 children.
He was preceded in death by his 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
Alvie was proud to be a life-long railroader, retiring after more than 40 years of work for the BNSF. He enjoyed every trip.
Alvie met the love of his life and eternal companion, Mary Adele, at the Grand Canyon in 1961. They began their eternal life together in 1962.
In 1964, after welcoming the missionaries into their home, Alvie and Mary became devoted, active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Alvie served in many callings. The calling he cherished and loved most of all was his calling with the youth, especially the young men, or as he referred to them “the boys”. Some of his most precious memories were of his adventures with the special young men he taught and mentored.
Mary and Alvie were blessed with 6 daughters; Kim (Paul) Capps, Sarah McKeever, Dee Renee (Steven) Hardy, Polly (Brian) Perkins, Lee Ellen (Michael) Goodwin, and Melanie (David) Woodcock; and finally the favorite son Bowen (Elizabeth) McKeever.
Alvie is survived by his precious wife Mary, his children, 24 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one brother Tom Lahman. Due to the coronavirus the immediate family held a small graveside service in Taylor April 1, 2020.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements.
To share condolences with the McKeever family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.