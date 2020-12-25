Alvin Kelley

Alvin Gene Kelley, 77, entered into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, unexpectedly on December 08, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona.
Due to Covid-19, the family had a private visitation. A memorial celebration of life will be held for friends and family at a later date.
Gene was born in Alton, Illinois to Ruby and Wilson Kelley on February 24, 1943. Gene graduated high school in Carlisle, Arkansas. After high school the family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. In Phoenix he met and married the love of his life, Mary Diann Campbell, on November 1, 1963. He graduated from ASU and NAU in Elementary Education. He worked as an elementary teacher for 12 years. In 1973 they had their only child Dianna Jean. In 1978 the family moved to the White Mountains. Gene obtained his Arizona Realtor license. He and Diann purchased Century 21 Sunshine Realty in the 1980’s. He remained with Century 21 Sunshine as an Associate Broker until his death. He was a veteran with the Arizona Air National Guard. In 1980 he was appointed to serve with the Show Low Planning and Zoning. After that he was appointed to the Show Low City Council, where he served from 1995 until December 01, 2020. In 2002 he served the city of Show Low as the Mayor during the Rodeo/Chediski Complex forest fire.
Gene is preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Mary Jo, and his father-in-law John; his brother, Thornton, and sister-in-law Sharon.
Gene is survived by his wife Diann, his daughter Dianna and her husband Neal and two granddaughters.
Due to allergies family is requesting donations be made in Genes’ name https://www.gideons.org/donate He lived his life by 2 Chronicles 7:14 and 1 Corinthians 13.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
