Alvin Murphy entered eternal rest on August 16, 2020. He was born on March 08, 1953 to the late Ernest and Cosette Murphy.
Alvin lived in Cibecue, Arizona all his life. He worked as a logger with different local logging companies. He loved to be around family, and music. (He was our human jukebox.)
Alvin is survived by his brothers, Darris and Harrison Murphy; sisters, Rezona Kane, Marilyn Peaches, Celta Early, Hedy Bread and Erna Dehose; stepdaughter, Josephine Haven and Rebecca Thomas; step sons, Ricky Ivins and Robert (Bob) Ivins; many nieces and nephews and grandchildrens.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Cosetta Murphy; his wife, Irene Murphy; daughters, Alvita, Delta and Roletta Murphy.
A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Upper Cibecue Family Plot #2 in Cibecue, Arizona.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop.
If you wish to share condolences with the Murphy Family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
