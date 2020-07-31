Alvin Quay entered eternal rest on July 17, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born on August 08, 1955 to parents Roy Quay Sr. and Nannie Peaches Quay.
Alvin lived in Cibecue, Arizona most of his life. He attended Sherman Indian High School in Riverside, California and came home after getting sick. He loved spending time with his family mostly grandkids. Enjoyed being outdoors, fishing and helping his friends. He attended the gospel church and loved playing his harmonica.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 31 years, Regina Quay; six children, Alroy (Shannon) Quay, Leticia Quay, Minisha (Craig) Lee, Michael Lupe, Gwen Lupe and Gail (Wayne) Ivins; 31 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents, Nannie Peaches Quay and Roy Quay Sr; brothers, Anthony Quay and Roy Quay Jr; godson, Lionel Walker. Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.
To share condolences with the Quay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
