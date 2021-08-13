Alvin Reidhead

Alvin Layne Reidhead passed away on August 4, 2021, at his home in Snowflake Arizona, after a long battle with illness. Alvin was born in 1950 in American Fork, Utah, to Marvin and Naoma Reidhead. He was well liked local log truck driver.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Margie; brothers, Paul and Dean; and sisters, Mina Rose, Jo, Lucinda and Marvona; his children, Bill, Jeremy, Rikki, Vikki, Nikki, and Breezy; 33 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
The visitation will be held at Silver Creek Mortuary, Taylor, Arizona from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021. There will be a memorial service at Pioneer Chapel, Snowflake, Arizona, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 14.
