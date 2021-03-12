Alvin Wilson

Alvin P. Wilson, a lifelong resident of Snowflake, Arizona, passed away on March 6, 2021, at the age of 63.
Alvin is survived by his wife, Nora Wilson; his children, Gwen Story (Johnny), Alvira Rogers (Jarret), Norla Lovingood (John) and T. Jay Wilson (Christa); his grandchildren Cheyanne Lewis, Summer (Jordan), Waylon, Logon, Brooklynn, Landon, Talan, Justus, Josiah, Travis and Teegan; and his great-grandchild, Scotlyn.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday, March 12, at R.V. Mike Ramsay Cemetery in Snowflake. Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at the Wilson residence.
You can share condolences with the Wilson family by visiting www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
