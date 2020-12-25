Beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, Alvino Hawkins Sr. went home to the Lord in heaven, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
Alvino Hawkins Sr. was born in Whiteriver on Feb. 27, 1948 to Clarence and Florence Hawkins. In 1969, he enrolled for the relocation program, prior to leaving for San Francisco, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971 with the 20th Armored Calvary Division. Completing his military service, he returned to Fort Apache and married Andrena Cosay Hawkins in 1972.
Alvino worked with the Fort Apache Timber Company from 1972 to 1980. With the encouragements of the elders from upper East Fork community, Alvino became the Tribal Council for District III (East Fork community) in 1980. He served on the tribal council for six years. In 1986, he become the Vice-Chairman of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. After completing his term as Vice-Chairman, Alvino worked as the tribal safety officer and Tribal Equal Right Officer until he retired in 2010.
Alvino was well respected by relatives, veteran comrades, tribal leaders’ affiliates, and friends all over the world. He loved to joke, laugh, but was sympathetic, caring, compassionate to people despite their race and culture. Alvino was an avid reader, great dresser, enjoyed world politics, sports, socializing with people and spoiling his grandchildren.
Alvino Hawkins Sr. is survived by his wife Andrena Hawkins, sons Alvin Hawkins, Ronald Hawkins, Alvino Hawkins Jr, Randy Nathan Hawkins; daughters Charmaine Colelay and Anesia Colelay; Brother Williams Hawkins Sr and sister Judy Quintero. Grandchildren A’shone Hawkins, Andre Hawkins, Aviah Hawkins and Jarryn Hawkins.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 am on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary. Graveside services will be held at 12:15 p.m. at the R-14 Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary.
