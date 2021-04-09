Amanda McCray

Amanda (Ray) Rae McCray, 25, died on March 28, 2021, in a hiking accident in Loveland, Colorado, where she lived.
She played soccer while young and for Blue Ridge and in college.
She attended Ashford and graduated from Viterbo universities.
Survivors include her mother, Trina (Hoyt) McCray; father, Gary (Tiffany) McCray; brother, Joshua McCray; grandparents Sara and Terry McCray; and Nikki and Coleman Hoyt, along with stepsiblings, cousins, uncles and aunts.
Services will held at 11 a.m. on April 17 at Snowflake Main Street Cultural Hall.
