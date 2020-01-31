Amanda Sue Rivera-Seals, 44, died Jan. 23, 2020, in Show Low. She was born Jan. 31, 1975, in Nuremburg, Germany, to Steve Allen Seals and Heidi Lou Hightower Seals. Amanda loved cats, coloring, church, family and shopping with her mother.
She is survived by her husband, Albert Rivera and two stepsons; her mother, Heidi Seals; and brother Steve A. Seals, Jr.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Buck Springs chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building, 4075 Buck Springs Road in Pinetop.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
