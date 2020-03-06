Amelia Axford

Amelia "Mel" Axford died Feb. 19, 2020, in Show Low. She was born April 25, 1925, in Detroit, Michigan, to Dominic and Antonia Minchella, the fifth of six children.
She married Theodore (Ted) Axford in May 1948. Mel and Ted moved to Arizona in 1977 from Michigan.
She is survived by her son David, son Leonard (Vickie), daughter Ann Severn (Dan), daughter Linda Tallent (Don), daughter Deborah Friend, son Kenneth (Suzanne) and daughter-in-law Carol Axford; grandchildren David, Stephanie (Frank), Mica, Dan (Halie), Donna and Derek (Liz); and great-grandchildren Veronica, Macy, Teddy and Xavier; as well as a large extended family.
Mel felt her greatest accomplishments were her children, but she was widely regarded as an extremely talented cake decorator, accomplished seamstress and crafter and an excellent piano player with a lovely singing voice. She enjoyed music of all genres.
Whether you called her ma, grandma, aunt or friend, she was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by all.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. March 9, at National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in Mel's name to Compassus Hospice, 1789 W. Commerce Dr., Lakeside, AZ 85929. We are grateful for the loving care they provided.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign our online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
