Americo D’Amico

Americo (Rick) D’Amico born on August 3, 1937 in Scranton, Pennsylvania passed away on September 23, 2020 in Show Low, Arizona with his wife, Donna at his side after fighting Parkinson’s disease for several years.
Rick joined the United States Air Force in August of 1954 and retired in September of 1974. He married Donna Lengemann in April of 1958. Together they had five children.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Areta and a son, Rico.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Randy (Janalee) D’Amico; daughters, Denine (James) Downs, Patti (Dr. Dan) Graham; 10 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Rick founded his business, Rick's Technical Service, Inc. in Mesa, Arizona in December of 1982 where he worked with his daughter Patti, and just closed it down in 2019, servicing binding equipment and money change equipment for car washes and laundries.
Rick is a lifetime member of the Knights of Columbus, a member of the DAV and a Vietnam Veteran. One of his greatest joys was spending time at his cabin in the White Mountains with his family.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
