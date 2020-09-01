Amos Hatt Sr. of White Mountain Lakes, Arizona passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
He was born on December 2, 1936 to George Donald and Edith Hatt and grew up in Tucson, Arizona.
Amos had many passions in life, family, hunting, fishing and many outdoor activities. Amos served in several branches of the Armed Forces from 1954-1996. He was a member of the American Legion in Snowflake, and he was an outstanding trumpet player in the American Legion Band in Douglas, Arizona.
After retiring from ADOT and the military he received his Masters Degree in Social Work and Counseling, he worked in Behavioral Health with the Chemehuevi Indian Tribe in Lake Havasu City, Arizona and the White Mountain Apache Tribe in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Amos was a proud grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his seven children, Deborah (Jim), Bradley Steven (Lonni), Lynn (Ray), Lisa (David), Sandra, Brenda K. (Dave), Amos Bradley Jr. (Linda); numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his furry companion, Samson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Edith Hatt; brothers, George and Larry and a sister, Joandale Rodriguez.
A viewing will be held 1 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at the Show Low Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, we invite you to visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.