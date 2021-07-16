Amy Willis

Amy Pearl Willis arrived in style on June 5, 1964 in the McNary General Hospital. She is the fifth child, second daughter and baby girl of Lloyd and Mildred Willis.
During her early years Amy had fun with the neighborhood kids, was very social and loved attending primary and school and made friends easily. Amy didn’t like the schooling aspect only the fraternizing and recess. She received tap dance and ballet lessons and loved playing jacks, jump rope, hopscotch, bike riding, hide and seek, kick the can and doing cart wheels.
When Amy learned to drive, she loved the freedom and would cruise for miles around town. If the car was making noises, she would turn up the radio till the noise disappeared. Checking oil isn’t difficult and she did learn how after John added four quarts to her red Ford Ranger one afternoon (it only holds five quarts).
By the skin of her teeth, she finished High School and graduated in 1982. Amy moved to Mesa to spread her wings. She had a grand time but it didn’t work out and she moved back home. She worked at a motel cleaning rooms, and a few other jobs but didn’t find anything she really enjoyed.
Amy finally found a career that would allow her to have flexible hours and a good income. Phoenix Therapeutic Massage College accepted her and she began attending classes February 7, 1994. With lots of tutoring she was able to graduate September 2, 1994 as a Licensed Massage Therapist. Ammie’s Massage Therapy was opened in Taylor in the old Hatch Bros. General Store before relocating to “North Taylor” as she liked to call Snowflake.
Amy is survived by her sister, Susan (Ben) Carpenter, brother, Vernal (Kathy) Willis, (Suzette Willis – Sister-in-law), brother, John (Ronda) Willis, 5 Aunts, 4 uncles, 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 11 grand nieces and 6 grand nephews.
Amy loved people and especially children. Spending time with her nieces and nephews was a favorite activity. She nannied for a number of years tending Clint, Rusty, Luke, Ryan and others.
Amy’s health declined to the point she wasn’t able to massage or nanny and was bedridden for the last year. She maintained a positive attitude throughout. One of her friends wrote; “Amy is a wonderful friend who made me laugh. Who always made me feel better and lifted me up.” She always made the people visiting her feel better, just like she did all her life.
Amy passed away July 8, 2021 in North Taylor, at the Carriage House, under the care of her favorite nurse. She will be greatly missed by her extensive family and friends.
A special and heartfelt thank you to Amber, Bev, Chris, Dee, LeeAnn, Quinn, Roger and Zane. Amy’s family is deeply grateful to all who labored to care for her. Thank You!
Amy requested a graveside service (no viewing) and it will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, July 16th 2021 at the Reed S. Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona. Casual dress, please wear purple!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.