Analee Westover Hunsaker died Sept. 27, 2019, in Flagstaff. She was born Aug. 22, 1940, to Martin Russell Westover and Merle Gardner Westover in Winslow, and was raised in Joseph City. She was the oldest of eight children and being raised as a dairyman's daughter, learned a strong work ethic.
Analee met and married her sweetheart, Theo Hunsaker July 19, 1958 in the Mesa temple. They were blessed with five children, whom they raised in Joseph City.
She was a very talented pianist and organist. She would always strive for perfection in everything she did. She shared her musical talent in her church callings and in her community.
She worked in many different jobs for different employers in her younger years but her favorite "job" was being a wife and mother. That was all she ever wanted to do. She was also the secretary and bookkeeper for her husband while he sold insurance. Several years later she worked as secretary/bookkeeper for Theo, Kip & Sean when they started their Hunsaker Bros. business and fulfilled that position until recently.
Analee served many devoted years for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in many capacities. She loves her family, her faith & her community. All who knew her, loved her & she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children: Celeste (Lewis) Allen, Miles (Jim White) Hunsaker, Kip (Alicia) Hunsaker, Sean (Stefani) Hunsaker, Michelle (Darrin) Webb; 26 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Gloria Murphy, Carolyn Goodman, Neil Westover and Larry Westover.
She was preceded by her parents, Russell and Merle; her forever sweetheart, Theo; her brothers Boyd and Conley and her sister Alisa.
Funeral services will begin at 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Vernon Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1570 CR 3140, Vernon, Arizona, with a viewing one hour prior.
Burial will follow at the Vernon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Kip Hunsaker to assist with Hospital expenses. PO Box 59 Vernon, AZ 85940
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
