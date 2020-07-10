Anderson Edwards went to be with Lord on July 01, 2020 at the Indian Health Service in Whiteriver, Arizona. Anderson was born on January 29, 1940 to parents Joseph and Ella James Edwards. He lived and grew up in Whiteriver, Arizona. He was a state retired man. He worked 25 years for the Alchesay High School. State School District and 10 years for the White Mountain Apache Tribe FATCO.
Anderson is survived by his wife, Margaret Reed Edwards; daughters, Elena Edwards Yadao, Aimee Edwards; son, Mario Alan Edwards; brother, Robert Declay; 15 grandkids and eight great-grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, two sisters and three brothers.
A viewing prior to the service was on Thursday 09, 2020 at Silver Creek Mortuary, 440 E. White Mountain Blvd, Pinetop, Arizona.
Graveside service was on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. in North Fork, Whiteriver, Arizona.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Edwards family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
