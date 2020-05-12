Anderson Quay

Anderson "Red" Quay, passed away May 5, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. He was born on October 6, 1933 to the late Alfred & Louise Lavender Quay in Carrizo, Arizona.
Red spent most of his life as a cowboy, he retired from the Alchesay Fish Hatchery after 38 years of service. On September 20, 1955 he married Brenda Ethelbah. They made their home in Diamond Creek, together they raised 6 children, Zane Quay, Shore Quay, Michael Quay and Mildred Quay, Sterling Quay and Dallas Quay. He loved his children and grandchildren dearly.
Throughout his life, Red set an example of hard work, integrity, kindness, love, acceptance, service, patience and forgiveness. His smile will be missed and his words of encouragement. He loved his family and left a legacy that will forever be cherished.
Red is survived by his children, Zane Quay, Shore Quay, Michael Quay, Mildred (Donald) Atene; god-daughter, Amy Dosela; brother, Slim Quay; sister, Via Kindelay; 12 Grandchildren, 11 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild; along with many relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Quay; parents, Alfred Quay and Louise Lavender; sons, Sterling & Dallas Quay; sister, Nancy Quay Yazzie.
Anderson Red Quay will be laid to rest at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Chiefton Alchesay Cemetery in North Fork. Due to the current circumstance surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and out of respect for the Tribal resolution passed by the White Mountain Apache Tribe Council the family will hold a Graveside Service. A gathering for extended family and friends will be held at a later date.
The Quay/Atene family deeply appreciates the outpouring of love and support they have received at this time of loss.
Owens Livingston Mortuary – White Mountain Chapel of Show Low is handling the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
