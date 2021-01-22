Andra Harris Thomas

Andra Elaine Harris Thomas, 61, of St. Johns, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Jan. 9, 2021. Andra “Andy” was born in Morenci to Edna Marie “Tootsie” Bishop and William Edward “Ed” Harris on Dec. 20, 1960. She was raised in Duncan with her brother, William “Eddie” Harris and graduated from Duncan High School.
Andy was loved by so many and words will never express how wonderful she was. She was a person of true kindness and generosity. She wore her heart on her sleeve and never stopped giving; always putting others before herself.
Andy worked in the Copper Mining Industry for nearly 20 years; working most of her time as a supervisor in the mill and concentrator. She worked for several different copper mines throughout Arizona. She had a strong desire to succeed and worked hard with dedication and passion. She absolutely loved her career making copper. Andy was also a Certified Nursing Assistant and truly loved taking care of the elderly. She also worked as a volunteer for the Church in St. Johns.
She is survived by her daughter, Sarah Faye Thomas (Nathan Hamm), grandchildren, Briten Hamm, Preston Hamm and brother, William “Eddie” Harris.
She joins in Heaven her parents and nephew, William Duayne “Billy” Harris.
Services will be held at the Safford Arizona Cemetery in the Spring of 2021. Specific date and time is currently pending and will be announced at a later time.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Andy’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
