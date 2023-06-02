Sen. Rogers spends Memorial Day in Show Low State Sen. Wendy Rogers stopped in Show Low to visit with some of her White Mountain constituents on Memorial Day. Rogers said the holiday provided a good opportunity to meet with “fellow patriots” in the area.
