Andrew Boni, 73, of Globe, Arizona passed away on May 25, 2023.

Andrew is survived by his brothers, Joseph Boni, Jr., and Allen Boni; and his sisters, Joann Boni and Joris Moody; along with a host of extended relatives and friends.

