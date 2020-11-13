Andrew Ivins unexpectedly entered eternal rest on November 5th, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. He was born on April 4, 1932 to Phillip Ivins and Lillian Hall Ivins.
Andrew was married to Louella Gooday Ivins for 65 years having a Legacy at the Miracle Church Cibecue under Pastor Franklin James. He worked many jobs: a security guard at the Cibecue School and sawmill, in forestry and as a stockman for Grasshoppers, Manison.
Andrew is survived by his children: Herman Ivins Sr., Roy Ivins Sr., Alfred Ivins, Mary Sanchez, Arnold Ivins Sr., Vince Ivins, and Monty Ivins; 24 grandchildren; 60 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louella; sons, Troy Ivins, Larry Ivins and Delbert Ivins; daughter, Lucinda Henry; father, Phillip Ivins and mother, Lillian H. Ivins.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Salt Creek Cemetery in Cibecue, AZ. Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary, Pinetop. If you wish to share condolences with the Ivins family please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
