Andrew Jaramillo, 79, died Dec. 2, 2020, at his home in El Mirage.
He was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Springerville to his parents Anna and Theodore Jaramillo.
He worked for many years doing road construction with labor unions.
He is survived by a daughter, two sons, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
He was cremated Dec. 9, 2020, and his ashes will be shared by his family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.