Andrew Papa

On April 15, 2021, Andrew LeRoy Papa, uncle to all, passed peacefully from this life. Uncle Drew was just 10 days shy of his 72nd birthday.
Drew was preceded in death by his parents George and Beatrice Papa. Drew is survived by his brothers, George (Debra) Papa, Don (Kathleen) Papa, John (Debbie) Papa, Joe (Mitzi) Papa, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be April 23 in Mesa, Arizona.
Graveside services will be Saturday, April 24 at 12:00 PM at the Snowflake, Arizona Cemetery.
