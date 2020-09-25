Andrew Stauffer, Jr.

Andrew Charles Stauffer, Jr. passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his home in Eagar after a brief illness.
Andy was a long-time resident of Alpine where he was a house painter, carpenter and part time Forest Service employee. Single, never married, Andy loved and cherished his freedom and lived life on his terms. He loved the forest; teaching himself about the animals and plants he saw on his hikes.
Andy lived simply and treasured his classic car and his cat, Leo. Andy was born in Monaca, Pennsylvania on November 10, 1949 to the late Andrew Charles Stauffer, Sr. and Helen Veronica Martinkovich Stauffer. Andy had been a steel mill worker, diesel mechanic and musician. He moved from western Pennsylvania to Colorado and finally settled in the White Mountains of Arizona.
He is survived by two sisters, Nanette Stauff, Santa Cruz, California and Arlette Kronk, Monaca, Pennsylvania. Andy’s cremains will be transported to Monaca, Pennsylvania where a funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Andy’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.