Andy Kihene Armijo, 72, passed away on September 17, 2021. He was born May 30, 1949, in McNary, Arizona.
Visitation: (Walk through only/masks required) Silver Creek Mortuary 745 Papermill Road Taylor, Arizona 85939 Friday, September 24th from 4pm – 6pm
Celebration of Life: Fool Hollow Lake – Bluebird Pavilion Show Low, Arizona
Saturday, September 25th – 12pm
Family burial: Show Low Cemetery 240 E. Adams Show Low, Arizona 85901
Wednesday, September 29th – 11am
The full obituary can be found on www.silvercreekmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.