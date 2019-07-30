Andy Kendrick Jr.

Andy B. Kendrick Jr., 68, of Show Low, died peacefully July 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Show Low. He was born Aug. 6, 1951, in Ft. Ord, California to the late Andy B. and Norma C. (Perrine) Kendrick, Sr.
Andy served in the United States Navy from 1970-1972 before being honorably discharged. He also served in the Army National Guard and had a deep love of his country.
Andy was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed drawing, playing guitar and Native American studies.
He is survived by his children: Michelle Mealer (Robert), Benjerman Kendrick (Jayme) and Jacoab Kendrick; grandchildren, Samantha Mealer, Justin Mealer, Brendan Cerda-Garcia, Arianna Kendrick, Sophia Brown, Isabella Kendrick, Jacob Brown and Liam Kendrick; great-grandchildren, Harmony and Ivie Mealer as well as his siblings, Ricky Kendrick and Lynn Haranzo.
Private services will be held.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
