Angel Renee Johle began her heavenly flight on Dec. 3, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona. She went home to be with her Creator, for her job on earth was done. Angel was born to LaVell Larzelere-Lopez and Ronnie G. Johle on March 21, 1992 in Fort Apache, Arizona.
Angel enjoyed reading, dancing, music, traveling, school-she was a social butterfly. She loved making people smile. She had a gift of making you feel important. She was a proud Apache woman. She loved her Apache Culture and Traditions. She traveled many places and made many friends. She has two beautiful children whom she loved and adored. She was an awesome mother, daughter, sister, niece, cousin, granddaughter, companion and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.
Angel is survived by: maternal grandparents: Christine Beatty, Frank Larzelere Jr. (Marybeth Larzelere); parents: LaVell F. Larzelere-Lopez (Frank Lopez) and Ronnie G. Johle; her sister: Jan Johle-Skidmore (JR Skidmore); her nephews: DRE Johle and Isaiah Skidmore; her companion: Jeric McMillan; her children: Luke and Daneris McMillan as well as many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents: Sally Ann (Key) Nashio (Mickey) and Elliot Johle and her aunt: Velda Chimoni “Naye.”
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Silver Creek Mortuary in Pinetop, Arizona. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 at the Cooley Mountain Cemetery in Hondah, Arizona (time to be determined).
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Johle family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
