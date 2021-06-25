Angel Pina Jr., ‘Jrock’, peacefully entered into rest on June 15, 2021 in Cibecue, AZ at his childhood home. He was born on April 14, 1978 to Pastor Angel Pina Sr. and Selina Pina.
A Wake will be held on Friday June 25, 2021 at 10am at 107 S. Cibecue in Cibecue, AZ. The funeral will be on Saturday June 26, 2021 at 1pm at the Cibecue Miracle Church in Cibecue, AZ. Interment will be at the Shadow Mountain Cemetery in Cibecue, AZ.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Pina Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.