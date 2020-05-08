Angelica “Angie” Sandoval Allen, 86, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in Springerville. She was born April 11, 1934 in Aragon, New Mexico, the daughter of Donaciano Sandoval and Sophia Archuleta Sandoval.
Angie is survived by her son, Joe Kline, Albuquerque, New Mexico; daughter, Mary Peralta, Montrose, Colorado; brother, David Sandoval, sisters, Libby Walker, Eagar, Clorinda Dominguez, Tucson, Maggie Baca, Safford, MaryAnn, Reserve, New Mexico, Alice Delgado, Reserve, New Mexico; eight grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Allen, daughter, Lena Peralta and husband, Eusibio Kline.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Angie’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
