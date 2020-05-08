Angelita Bennett

Angelita (Gushoney) Bennett passed into eternal life on April 25, 2020 but will live on in our hearts forever. She was born in a wikiup on the family homestead in Whiteriver, AZ on April 2,1931. Angelie was raised in in a traditional Apache home by her parents Roger and Dora Gushoney. She attended the Theodore Roosevelt School in Fort Apache, AZ.
On September 3, 1960 Angelita married Thomas (Na’gee) Bennett and they shared many happy years together. Although she never held a formal job, she was a trusted confidant and advisor to many. Countless people sought her wisdom and guidance about complex issues and she was patient listener and friend to all. She valued her Apache traditions and often offered them as lessons to live by. She was always up before dawn to go outside, rain or shine, for her daily prayers. She found her true passion in farming the family cornfield with Thomas where they grew corn, beans, squash, apples, peaches and a family.
Family is what mattered most to Angelie. She spent most of her days visiting and spending nights with many relatives. Her love and devotion to family made her a grandma to anyone she encountered. She was generous and compassionate, and everyone knew they were welcome at her home. She could often be seen making bread at the fire and was recognized as an excellent seamstress. She cared for all of the plants and animals around her, understanding the deep connection we all have to each other. There are not enough words to describe the impact Angelita had on those around her as she led by example and was always strong, wise and kind.
The center of her mission was love and forgiveness. She deeply believed that we needed to forgive one another to be free from suffering. Love was at the center of who she was and how she lived.
Angelita is survived by her daughters, Lucinda Bennett and Florinda Gushoney, her sister, Georgiana Siow along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dora (Tony) and father, Roger Gushoney; sisters; Edith Wool, Margaret Stover, Flossy Gregg, brothers; Tyler Gushoney and Rainer Gushoney Sr., her beloved husband Thomas Bennett and son Farley Gushoney.
Angelita Bennett will be laid to rest on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, AZ. Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and out of respect for the Resolution passed by the White Mountain Apache Tribal Council the family will hold private graveside services. The Gushoney/Bennett family deeply appreciate the outpouring of love and support during this time of loss. A community celebration of Angelita’s life will be held once it is safe for all of us to gather in large groups again.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
