Angie Blalock

Angela “Angie” Glyn Blalock unexpectedly died Sept. 19, 2019, at Banner St Joseph hospital in Phoenix. She was an identical twin born Dec. 15, 1967, to Bobbie Stephenson Kyle and Edward Homer Kyle in Mesa.
Angie lived most of her life in the Southwest. She graduated high school in Payson, where she met her beloved husband, Matthew Blalock and had a son, Kyle and daughter, Kayla. While raising her children she decided to attend college and graduated from NAU with a masters in Education and a masters in Human Relations. She was a teacher at Blue Ridge for 19 years and was loved by all her students. McNary had the good fortune of having her teach fourth grade most recently. Angie was an avid Broncos fan and attended two games with her husband Matt. She loved fishing, hunting, hiking, and anything outdoors. Her family, dogs, and students meant the world to her and she was a great influence in all their lives. Angie devoted her life to her family, home, and as an educator of language arts. Her family was of upmost importance to her.
She was preceded in death by her father, Edward Kyle; grandparents, Don and Glennis Stephenson; father in law George Blalock; and brother in law Jeff Blalock.
She is survived by her husband, Matthew; children, Kyle, Kayla; mother and stepfather, Bobbie and Jerry Ragan; her twin Amber Tauli; and brother Jaison Kyle.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Latter-Day Saints Church, 720 N Centennial Blvd in Taylor.
To help with overwhelming medical expenses and in lieu of flowers a “go fund me page” has been set up. https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-and-medical-fund-for-angela-glyn-blalock?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements.To send your condolences to the Blalock family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
