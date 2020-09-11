Angie Williams of Holbrook, Arizona passed away on September 7, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was 55. Angie was born on December 16, 1964 in Ganado, Arizona to Roman Yazzie and Effie Bain.
She was a firm believer in Christ. She enjoyed going to church, reading her bible and listening to Christian music. She also enjoyed collecting rocks, crossword puzzles, puzzles and taking pictures. She was very photogenic. Angie loved nothing more that spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, James Williams Jr.; children, Jamie Yazzie (Preston Dan), Dustin Williams, Tracy Williams, Fredericka Yazzie ( Marcus Todacheenie), Amber Williams (Jon Gaines), James Williams III., Dakota Williams and Grace Williams; 13 grandchildren, Branden Peterson, Ethan Yazzie, Jayden Peterson, Jordynn Yazzie, Serenity Henderson, Keishia Gaines, Trinity Henderson, Lakyrah Davis, Malaya Todacheenie, Cameron Skelly, Jon Gaines Jr., JazzMine Gaines and Taeden Williams; mother, Effie Yazzie; brother, Jerome Bitsilly; four sisters, Nancy Bitsilly, Joan Fortson, Betty Yazzie and Eleanor Yazzie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Roman Yazzie; daughter, Faith Hope Williams and a nephew, Travis Yazzie.
A viewing will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the Owens Livingston Mortuary — Holbrook Chapel, 409 N. 1st Ave., Holbrook with the funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Holbrook Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
