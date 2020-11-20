Everyone has a story; this is the Story of Ann Elizabeth Humbert Blair.
Ann was born on Wednesday, April 4, 1928 to Mary M. and Frederick S. Humbert in Stockton California and passed into the arms of our Savior on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
Ann met her husband of almost 72 years, JM Blair, in Seattle, Washington during WWII. JM was training for Ship Services, and Ann’s Aunt was his “Boss” where they both were employed. After WWII, Ann and JM came back to JM’s hometown, Clifton/Morenci, Arizona, where they raised their family. Ann was very involved in bowling, the Eastern Stars/Rainbow Girls and the owner of “The Treasure Chest.” Ann and JM lived out the rest of their lives in Clifton.
Ann is preceded in death by her parents, her husband JM, daughter Marcia Ann, grandson Jeffery Blair, brothers Harold (Buddy), Frederick, Robert, sisters Leona, Jean and Imelda, several nieces, nephews, Brothers-in-law and Sisters-in-law. Ann is survived by son Fred (Ted)/Laura, Granddaughters Wendy Blair-Woods and Chrissy Blair, and great grandson Simeon Woods-Richardson, Brothers-in-law AB Blair (Roberta), AC Blair (JoEllen), Alton Blair (LaDonna), Steve Blair and sister-in-law Peggy Blair Naud, numerous nieces, nephews and some very special people and friends.
Private Interment will be held at a later date.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.