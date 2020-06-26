Ann Masters

On Monday, June 15, Ann Elizabeth (Reynolds) Masters, passed away in Phoenix, at the age of 83.
Born in 1936 in Marquette, Michigan, she and her family later moved to Royal Oak where she met Ken. They married in February of 1959, and during their 59 years of marriage made their home in Worthington, Ohio, Greenwood, Alaska and Phoenix.
Ann worked as a receptionist in Michigan and as a teacher's aide at Cordova Elementary School in Phoenix. Family and friends provided her and Ken with laughter, love and wonderful memories. Ann's dedication to her family was most notable in her tireless efforts to improve and enrich the life of her special needs son, Ron. They had an exceptional and unique bond that set him up for success. Ann enjoyed sewing, cooking, playing cards, puzzles and reading.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Eugene Masters, (1931-2018), her parents, Elon and Selma, and her two brothers, Frank and Russell.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Jim) Sullivan, son Ron, and son Dan (Robert Pargmann). She was the loving grandmother to Jamie (JD) Staten, Janelle (Zachary) Sailer, and Joi (Capt. Jacob, USMC) Rogers, and great- grandmother to Johnathan, Jensen and James Staten, and many nieces, nephews and sister and brothers-in-law.
Ann will be buried alongside her late husband in the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, during a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, her children ask that you make a donation in her name to: Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.