Anna L. Dowdy

Anna Louise Dowdy of Show Low, passed from this life July 17, 2019, in the home of her daughter. She was 100 years, six months old. She was born Jan. 5, 1919, in Scotland, the eldest child of Clifford Ethelbert (Bert) Bishop (Bishops Mills, Canada) and Louise Walker (Smith) Bishop (Scotland).
Anna came to the USA at one year of age with her mother after WWI. Her parents took up residence in Detroit, Michigan. She had seven brothers and sisters all of which passed on before her; Art Bishop, Helen (Bishop) Audretch, Jean (Bishop) Moulton, Bruce Bishop, Dave Bishop and Al Bishop.
After the death of her mother, Bert married a local school teacher Sally Moliter. They had six boys together: Doug Bishop (Michigan), Frank Bishop (deceased), Rick Bishop (Michigan), Gil Bishop (New Mexico), Bob Bishop (California), and Dan Bishop (Utah).
Anna raised two sons and one daughter with Clarence John (Jack) Rowles (deceased): John Cortland (Cort) Rowles, (Minnesota); Rodney (Rod) Keith Rowles (deceased), (Florida) and Susan Louise Rowles, Show Low, Arizona.
Anna’s grandchildren are: Julie Rowles (Minnesota), Robert Rowles of Minnesota, Dr. Janet Heuer of Minnesota, Deanna Heuer (deceased) of Minnesota, Keith Rowles of New York, Bret Rowles of Ireland, Robin Rowles of Florida and Rodney (Boomer) K.B. Rowles of Florida; and grandchildren of Show Low are: Kimberly A. (Pearson) Solomon; Scott S. and (Shannon) Pearson; Melissa F. (Pearson) and (Jeff) Ambrose and Keagan C. and (Mahria) Pearson.
She had 16 great-grandchildren: Angela T. (Nelson) White of Texas, Paul L. Nelson, Jr. and Alicia M. Nelson of Colorado), Jessica A. (Solomon) Beckman of Taylor, Trevor J. Solomon of Queen Creek, Spencer S. Pearson, Sheldon R. Pearson, Shea L. Pearson, Seth L. Pearson, Samuel E. Pearson, Sophie J. Pearson of San Tan; Hannah R. Pearson, Kealynn M. Pearson, Trinity L. Pearson of West Greenwich, Rhode Island, Cooper H. Ambrose and Addilynn S. Ambrose of Taylor.
She had two great-great grandchildren: Brexley G. Solomon and Sadie L. Pearson.
Anna could pinch a penny into a dime, always saving for a rainy day, was fiercely independent, and so proud to be an American; a typical Scots-woman. Anna had “grit” that she passed on to her family. "We are grateful for the things she taught us and honor her memory."
