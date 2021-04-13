Anna Moeller

Anna Marie Moeller of Lakeside died on Nov. 5, 2020.
Ann would have been married to Richard for 69 years December 7th of this year. A life well lived, a gift to all those who knew her. Teaching us by her example, the sacrifices that you made on our behalf and the support that you always showed.
Ann left behind her husband Richard, daughters Karen and Laurie, sons David, Steve and Rod who proceeded her in death. She had 10 Grand children and 15 Great Grandchildren.
Ann loved her life in Lakeside, she said that it was like being on vacation every day! Her special gift was making Christmas cookies. She made dozens of cookies to give to neighbors, friends and
family. Everyone looked forward to their favorites because she always made extras especially for them.
Hold close to your heart all the memories you have with Ann, Mom, Aunt, Gradma, Great grandma, Sister and Friend.
She was truly a wonderful person who will remain in our hearts forever.
