Anna Raban

Anna Marie Raban, 74, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Eagar. She was born May 18, 1945 in Panguitch, Utah, the daughter of Doyle Smith and Wilma Brown Smith.
Anna was a lifetime member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in many positions including serving a mission to the newly organized Concho Branch. She enjoyed baking as a hobby and took great pride in her bread, cinnamon rolls and homemade pie crusts. Anna was a legal secretary for Apache County.
Her family was her greatest joy, including her little dogs. She spoiled them rotten. Her grandkids knew that all they had to do was ask Grandma. Everyone knew mom for her feisty attitude and always perfect appearance. She never went anywhere without everything being in place.
Anna is survived by her son, Brian Raban of Eagar; daughter Keri (Dennis) Stover of Eagar; and grandchildren: Chey Rivera, Trystn Leblanc, Rebecca Holowell, Maddy Smith, Braden Jones and great granddaughter Meghan Johnston.
A viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Burnham Mortuary in St. Johns. Graveside services will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Johns Westside Cemetery. Interment will follow graveside services.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Anna’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary of St. Johns handled arrangements.
