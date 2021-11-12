Anna Ropeter

Anna Maria Moser Ropeter, 73, passed away, Wednesday, November 3, 2021 in St. Johns. She was born in Vocklabruck, Austria, the daughter of Jakob Moser and Theresia Schumacher.

Anna was a humble, dedicated servant of the Lord. She was always willing to help those in need.

Anna is survived by her son William (Kristy) Ropeter, grandsons, Elias, Isaac, Caleb and sister, Hildegard Albert.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Roy Ropeter, sister, Magdalena Klien and brother, Franz Moser.

