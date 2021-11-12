Anna Ropeter

Runners Anson and Barlow lead Lobos in AIA Sectionals Caleb Anson, a senior for the Snowflake Lobos, helped lead the Lobo boys team to qualifying for the state cross country finals by finishing in second place in the Division 3 5K race on Nov. 2 at the Holbrook Hidden Cove Golf Course.
